Sizzling success for Nolan's of Kilcullen at Leinster awards

Nolan’s of Kilcullen won a phenomenal five gold medals at The Leinster Craft Butcher Finals on Tuesday 15 August.

The competition was run by the Associated Craft Butchers of Ireland and was independently judged by a food sensor panel at the Teagasc Food Research Centre in Dublin.

Nolan’s of Kilcullen took gold with their: Home Made Traditional Butchers Pork Sausages, Home Made White Pudding, Home Made Black Pudding, Home Made Gluten Free Pork Sausages and Home Made Reduced Fat Pork Sausages.

"It really was a fantastic result for all the wonderful team of staff at Nolan’s Craft Butchers in Kilcullen, a family run business, which was established since 1886 and has won the award for the Champion Butcher’s Shop in the UK and Ireland in the House of Lords, London in 2015," said the Kildare business.

James and Emma Nolan were thrilled to hear the good news from the Associated Craft Butchers of Ireland and they were quick to acknowledge the hard work done on a daily basis by Fred Mitchell who makes the sausages and puddings fresh every day.

James also said that his father Andy, would have been very proud to see the great results as the recipes that are used today, are the old recipes that Andy passed on to his son.

James also paid huge credit to the team of wonderful staff and thanked all the customers who buy the sausages and puddings week after week.

Nolan’s of Kilcullen will represent Kildare and Leinster in the All Ireland Finals in Dublin in September.