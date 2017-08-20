Bestselling Angels author Lorna Byrne hosting family fun day in Kildare today

Number one bestselling author Lorna Byrne will host charity family fun day (August 20) in Kildare today.

The author, who is best known for her book ‘Angels at my fingertips’, will host a special family day in Wallaby Woods, Donadea.

It is in aid of her charity, the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation.

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm.

The day will include guided tours around the exotic and small animals of Wallaby woods, live entertainment, obstacle course, raffle, lawn games and a meet and greet with Lorna herself.

Tickets are €35 for a family of four, €40 for a family of 5 and €10 for a single ticket (plus booking fee) from www.lornabyrne.com or in advance in person from Wallaby Woods.

All proceeds will be split equally between the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation’s chosen charities for 2017 Unicef Ireland, Blue Box and APA – A Partnership with Africa.