Vintage cars and farm machinery on display at the Hollywood Fair this weekend

The Hollywood Fair is all set to take a step back in time this weekend.

The annual 1950’s fair is well underway, with lots of attractions to keep the kids busy.

Items on display include include vintage cars and farm machinery.

The fair is expecting close to 100 stalls selling their wares.

Handicrafts being displayed and demonstrated include spinning, knitting and sewing.

Don’t forget Ireland’s most renowned matchmaker, Willie Daly, will be knocking around too, if you’re looking for love!

Another major attraction is the Sheep Show: competition for the various categories attracts intense local interest.

All are welcome to attend this event, guaranteed fun for all the family.