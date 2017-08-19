Viking Beard Competition at Kildare Town Medieval Festival tomorrow
Third Annual Event
Photo: Pixabay.com
The Kildare Town Medieval Festival is taking place this Sunday August 20.
One of competitions taking place is for the best Viking Beard.
The family fun historical event will held in the market square from 12.30pm.
Other attractions will include the Medieval Market, Food and Craft Market, Tented Viking Village from Deise Re-enactors and traditional Irish music concert in the beautiful St. Brigid’s Cathedral.
