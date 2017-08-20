Naas store, Barker and Jones to hold Sight Savers charity event

Barker & Jones is going Bright for Sight in Naas this September.

The store is one of many businesses nationwide joining forces with Sightsavers Ireland who, along with actress and comedian Deirdre O’Kane, have thrown their support behind the campaign.

Staff will wear yellow to work on September 8, raising funds to give sight to people in the developing world. Why yellow? Because yellow is the colour most easily identifiable by people living with visual impairment.

This fun new fundraising event enables companies to support Sightsavers’ work tackling avoidable blindness in developing countries. Barker & Jones has already changed many lives across the world, immediately and forever.

Having raising almost €80,000 over the last decade, they have restored sight, allowing people enjoy aneducation, earn a living and live happier and healthier lives.

Maeve Ryan, Managing Director of the Book Centre “We know our donations are having an impact, by giving real people back their sight. By giving the gift of sight, we give people their independence, freedom to learn and work, and also change the lives of whole families. Join us in store and go Bright for Sight in Naas this September.”

Commenting on the Bright for Sight campaign, Ciara Smullen, Head of Major Giving with Sightsavers Ireland said “Bright for Sight is a fun and easy fundraiser to host. Just ask your colleagues to wear something yellow to work on September 8 and make a small donation. Whether you want to come dressed as a bumblebee, a sunflower, a banana, or something a little more subtle like wearing your favourite yellow tie, socks or t-shirt, go for it and play a part in helping Sightsavers rid the world of avoidable blindness.”

To make a donation and give the gift of sight, visit www.sightsavers.ie.