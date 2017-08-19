Kilcullen bids for Bank of Ireland National Enterprising Town title

Kilcullen is vying to be crowned the winner of Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprising Town Competition 2017.

The search to find the country’s most enterprising town is set to reach its climax, with 78 entries from 31 local/city authority areas competing to be crowned the winner.

County Kildare Chamber and Kildare County Council are organising this year’s entry.

Judges will be in the town on Friday September 1.

Alison Redmond of County Kildare Chamber said, “We are looking forward to showcasing Kilcullen to the judges. Kilcullen is the ideal choice this year as the town excels in enterprise with all local groups coming together and supporting very worthwhile projects. Kilcullen is home to a diverse range of businesses and I have seen over the past weeks engagement with the key stakeholders in the town a sense of pride and community spirit that I’m sure will make Kilcullen a very worthy candidate for the national award.”

The judges will consider a range of factors which demonstrate enterprising spirit and success including: Attractiveness of the town – welcome signage, appearance, parking and accessibility; Partnerships and reaching out – collaboration with local councils and agencies, joint initiatives between businesses, diaspora engagement and twinning; Town leadership and vision – innovative forward thinking and planning to support enterprise development; Community support – support for local businesses’ key services and culture, sports, heritage, environment; Awards or recognitions that the town or city village/area has achieved.