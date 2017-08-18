Newbridge's Calum Duane makes history with tournament win

Ten year-old Newbridge golfer, Calum Duane made history earlier this week when he became the youngest ever player to win the Juvenile Captain Prize in the Royal Curragh Golf club.

The St Conleth’s Primary School pupil has been playing since the age of four.

His dad, Kenny said he took up the game when he gave up football and brought Calum along with him.

“He had a swing that didn’t need coaching,” he said.

“He’s been playing tournaments all over Ireland, he went to Scotland for the Euros two years ago and he has played in lots of different tournaments.”

Calum also plays football with Moorefield and his family are hugely proud of him.