Kildare native taking the country music scene by storm

Move over Nathan Carter! Here come the girls..

Ballymore Eustace native Megan O’Neill is now one of the UK’s most loved country music stars, and a rising star in Ireland.

The 27-year-old, now living in London, released her solo EP in 2015 and an album with her band ‘The Common Threads’.

Having already taken Nashville by storm after graduating college, O’Neill is now planning a trip back to the hometown of country music to record a full-length solo album.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Megan said she was known around Nashville as 'The Irish Girl'.

Despite having a UCD psychology degree under her belt, music was always her love.

Megan says the country music scene in the UK is really growing, and a new generation of singers like Nathan Carter is bringing a new lease of life to country music in Ireland.

Megan will play the Harvest Music Festival in Westport House, Mayo and Enniskillen Airport, Co Fermanagh taking place on August 26 and 27.