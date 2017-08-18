Kildare judge slams Tusla sexual assault allegation report

A District Court judge has slammed a report by a Tusla social worker into an alleged sexual abuse by a man on his daughter.

Judge Miriam Walsh was hearing a family law case at Naas District Court yesterday, Thursday, August 17.

She had been told that there was an allegation of sexual abuse by a man on his daughter although an investigation by Tusla had quickly dismissed the allegation.

However the man’s estranged partner’s solicitor raised concerns over the adequacy of Tusla’s investigation.

She said that she had tried to contact the agency and the social worker involved and gotten no response.

Judge Walsh held up a one page letter. “This is not a report. This is a Dear John letter,” she said, characterising the letter from the social worker.

"I've been in this game a while. This doesn’t come close to a report,” she said, adding that a report will always detail meetings that occurred, with whom, where, when and what was said.

“This is an appalling indictment of the social worker assigned to investigate this matter.”

The man’s solicitor told the court he had made complaints to the Gardai in relation to the allegation, which he denied.

The solicitor also indicated that there was some doubt as to the source of the allegation.

Judge Walsh adjourned the matter, and directed that the social worker from Tusla was to attend.

“You can subpoena her if you like,” she told the solicitors for the former partners.

She also ordered that the man was to telephone access to his two daughters every Friday evening.

