Company to meet residents over Sallins site

A County Wexford based building company has responded to a call to clean up a site on the outskirts of Sallins.

The issue was highlighted by the Sallins Community Council recently.

SCC chairman Fergus Carpenter said a building company has responsibility for the site and had been contacted.

The Leader also contacted the company about two weeks ago but a response was not available because of the annual holiday period.

Mr. Carpenter said that people living in Sallins regard the site, at Clane Road (opposite St. Brigid’s Terrace) as an eyesore and they were seeking permission to tidy up the area.

He said residents were willing to clean up the site, which is effectively a small piece of land, themselves.

Two years ago residents in Sallins complained after a number of caravans and vans were parked in the area.

They claimed that this was followed by late night disturbances. They also claimed that litter was left behind and was also being burned there.

However one of the people who moved there at the time said that he was seeking to be housed by Kildare County Council.

Now Seamus Neville, William Neville and Sons, have contacted the Sallins Community Council to say that the company is happy to meet with SCC “to discuss issues of concern at a mutually convenient time.”