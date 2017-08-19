Guided tour of Newbridge's Connellmore Graveyard

Newbridge Local History Group has organised a special event for National Heritage Week. It will host a guided talk in Connellmore Graveyard at Baroda on Tuesday August 22 at 7pm.

Paul Cooke will conduct a tour of the significant interments of this old cemetery where some of key families in Newbridge’s development are buried. Please come prepared for the weather, and keep to the designated path in the cemetery. Parking available on the lane way at the side of the graveyard.