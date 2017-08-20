Deirbhle all set to represent Kildare in the Rose of Tralee

The Kildare Rose of Tralee, Deirbhle Mulvihill, has been very busy in the run up to the 58th Rose of Tralee festival.

Deirbhle is following in the footsteps of the 2016 rose Meabhdh O’Sullivan from Newbridge in taking to the Dome stage next week in a bid to be crowned the 2017 Rose.

The Kilcock woman has said she has gotten on really well since she was chosen to represent the Lilywhite county back in April.

“I’m getting on great, I’ve attended a lot of races — the Curragh, Naas and Galway, different things like that,” said Deirbhle.

The 23-year-old teacher is currently sponsored by Kilcloon Credit Union, and previously by Marrons Pharmacy. She finished her Professional Masters of Education from Maynooth University in May.

The Cappagh GAA and camogie player is swapping the boots for the heels and jersey for the dresses for the Rose of Tralee Tour.

“It’s brilliant, I’ve been very lucky with my sponsorship which has made finding dresses ten times easier!” she added.

When speaking to Deirbhle, she was in the middle of getting pampered, along with her mother, ahead of a party with friends and family held in Gregg’s in her hometown of Kilcock on Friday night last.

She added that the family are all very excited.

“Mam and dad have gotten a new lease of life since it all started, it’s been brilliant,” she said.

The Roses spent two days in the Kildare, Sunday and yesterday (Monday August 14) visiting the K Club, Kildare Village, National Stud, Lullymore and the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

They’re en route to Tralee today, as the Festival officially gets underway tomorrow (Wednesday August 16).

When asked if there’s any competition between the Roses at all, Deirbhle said: “Ah no, they’re all lovely and I’m just here to enjoy it and have a ball.”

Deirbhle said she “doesn’t expect” to win at all and just wants to enjoy the “fantastic experience” with family and friends.

During the selection process in April, Deirbhle said her goals for the next few years are: to do a triathlon, volunteer abroad and travel to Australia, Canada and South America, once the madness of the festival is over.

The festival will be aired on RTÉ next Monday and Tuesday, August 21 and 22.