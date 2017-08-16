Dozens of events during Kildare's Heritage Week 2017

Heritage Week in Kildare will be one of the busiest ever, with dozens and dozens of different events, demonstrations and displays happening.

Amongst the most interesting are an examination of what was found by archaeologists in the course of preparing the route of the Sallins bypass.

Next Tuesday, August 22, they will give a talk at 8pm at the Council Chambers of Naas Town Hall.

Other events will include:

Community Food and Farming demonstration on August 19 Derrybeg Organic Farm at Derrybeg Farm; Thatching demo yew cottage on August 23 at Yew Cottage in Mountrice, Monasterevin; Straw Craft Workshop August 24 at Maynooth Community Library; Kildare Town Medieval Festival on August 20 in the Market Square; National Science Museum in Maynooth University August 20, 23 and 27; St Mary’s Church of Ireland in Leixlip at various times one August 19, 22, 24, 25, 26; A Century of Clane GAA on August 22; The Story of Thomas Ashe August 21 and a Visit to St. Michael’s Church in Firmount, Clane on August 19.

For the full list and further details go to heritageweek.ie