Renowned matchmaker at Hollywood Fair this weekend

Looking for love?

Ireland’s most famous matchmaker will be at the annual Hollywood Fair in Co. Wicklow this weekend.

Willie Daly has been matchmaking couples for over 50 years.

Willie is stopping off in the West Wicklow village in a bid to bring couples together, 1950’s style.

September is Willie’s busiest time, as the 161th annual Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival is taking place in Co. Clare.

Willie will be at the popular fair this Sunday, August 20.

