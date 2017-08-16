Deaths in Kildare - August 16, 2017

Brendan Farrell – Milltown, Newbridge

August 15 2017, Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving children Jan, Emma, Dan and Sara, grandchildren Nathan, Mikey, Mia, LilyMae and Blake, sons-in-law William and Dean, daughter-in-law Alison, brothers Tony and Paddy, sisters Margaret and Marie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his family home from 3pm on Wednesday August 16 with a rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning August 17 at 10am to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be friends of Saint Brigids Hospice, Moore Abbey and Naas Oncology Unit. Donations box in church.

Maureen O'Gorman (née Ryan) – Usk Dunlavin, Kildare

August 14 2017, Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, children Andrew, Caroline, Fiona, Tommy, Muriel and Michael, sisters Bernie and Angela and brother Pat, sister in law, brothers in law, daughters in law Siobhan and Aine, sons in law Bill and Damian. Granchildern Catherine, Ellen, Jennifer, Thomas and Ana Rose, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home from 2 o'clock Wednesday August 16 with removal at 6:20 o'clock to arrive at Church of SS Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning August 17 at 10am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Donations if required to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

Mary (Ciss) Richardson (née Reid) – Woodford, Galway / Dublin / Naas

August 14 2017, peacefully in her 103rd year in the wonderful care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Tom, deeply missed by her sons Peter and Andrew, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Ger, her beloved grandchildren Zoe, Sorcha, Andrew, Suzy and Emma. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Wednesday August 16 from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning August 17 to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Dublin. Loved dearly by all her family.