TREVOR DEELY SEARCH:Gun found at Dublin woodland site sent for forensic examination

A gun has been found at the Dublin site where the search is continuing for missing Kildare man Trevor Deely.

The Irish Independent and RTE is reporting that gardaí uncovered a firearm yesterday as they continued to search the three acre woodland at Chapelizod owned by South Dublin County Council.

It’s understood the gun has been sent for forensic examination and the search is continuing with the help of a forensic archaeologist.

Last Saturday, gardai set up a cordon around the site after a tip off. One line of inquiry is focused on the possibility that Trevor was killed by a member of a well known criminal family after a chance meeting.

Trevor was last seen in Dublin on his way home from his office Christmas party on December 8, 2000.