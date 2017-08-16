2720 Kildare students receiving Leaving Cert results today

2720 students in Kildare are among almost 58,550 candidates nationwide receiving results today.

The numbers who sat the leaving cert this year are up slightly from 2016, with 55,708 sitting last year.

There has been an upward shift in participation rates at Higher Level across almost all subjects.

While the overall range of results obtained in 2017 remain broadly in line with those of previous years, the shift in candidature to Higher Level consequentially has had some impact on the results profiles at both Higher and Ordinary levels.

This is evident at the lower grades at Higher Level and the upper grades at Ordinary level.

The free service of viewing marked scripts offers all candidates the opportunity to view one or more of their marked examination scripts and to see how the marking scheme has been applied to their work.

This facility assists candidates in deciding whether or not to lodge an appeal against a result.

With the exception of external candidates, all applications for Viewing of Marked Scripts should be made through the candidate’s school.

The closing date for receipt of completed application forms in schools is Tuesday 22nd August 2017.

A helpline facility will be operating from early on 16th August to provide information and advice to students and parents at results time. The helpline number operated by the National Parents’ Council (Post-Primary) is: 1800 265 165.