Over 2,500 Kildare students will receive Leaving Cert results tomorrow

Some 2,740 students in the county sat the Leaving Certificate in June, and will receive results tomorrow.

Results will be available from schools from 9am or from the State Examinations Commission website www.examinations.ie from midday.

The On Line Appeals service will be available from 12 noon on August 21, 2017 and will close 2pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Round one of CAO offers will be sent out on August 21.

Students must accept these offers by 17:15 on August 28.

Round two offers will be released on August 31, and must be accpeted by 17:15 on September 6.

