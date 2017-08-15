New classroom extension approved for Kildare school

A four classroom extension has been approved for Straffan National School.

The school was originally sanction for two additional mainstream classrooms in April 2015 under the Department's Additional Accommodation Scheme

However that has been extended because of numbers.

Welcoming the approval of the extension Emmet Stagg said that the school needed the additional classrooms to deal with rising numbers and expected additional pupils from new houses in the area.

The school currently has 345 pupils.

