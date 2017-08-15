Fraudulent charity fundraisers reported in Straffan

The Irish Deaf Society are asking people in the Straffan area to be vigilant following reports of fraudulent fundraisers.

The society said they have received reports of people posing as a representative of the Irish Deaf Society and collecting money door-to-door in Straffan.

They are warning people that this is not normal practice.

They are asking people to report anybody falsely fundraising door-to-door on their behalf to Gardaí.