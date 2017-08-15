WATCH: Mac and Norman Vintage Rally take to the roads of Kildare
Irish Cancer Society Fundraiser
Mac and Norman’s Vintage Rally, in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, en route from Brannockstown to The Priory, Walls of Kilgowan
The annual Mac and Norman Vintage Rally took place on August 13 last.
Funds raised from the Rally goes towards supporting the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research programme as well as the provision of vital services for cancer patients and their families.
