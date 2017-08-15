WATCH: Mac and Norman Vintage Rally take to the roads of Kildare

Irish Cancer Society Fundraiser

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

WATCH: Mac and Norman Vintage Rally take to the roads of Kildare

Mac and Norman’s Vintage Rally, in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, en route from Brannockstown to The Priory, Walls of Kilgowan

The annual Mac and Norman Vintage Rally took place on August 13 last.

Funds raised from the Rally goes towards supporting the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research programme as well as the provision of vital services for cancer patients and their families.

WATCH THE VIDEO BY TONY KEANE BELOW: