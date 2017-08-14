Excavation work underway at site in Chapelizod as part of investigation into Naas man Trevor Deely's disappearance
Area Sealed Off
Trevor Deely
Excavation work is believed to have begun today as part of an investigation into missing Naas man Trevor Deely.
A new line of inquiry led Gardaí to a site in Chapelizod in West Co. Dublin over the weekend.
A three-acre wooded site was sealed off by Gardaí.
Mr Deely disappeared on his way home from a work Christmas party in the early hours of December 8, 2000.
There are reports circulating that Trevor was murdered by a well-known Dublin criminal, but Gardaí have not officially confirmed this information.
Detective Inspector Paul Costello indicated to media that this could be a long and extensive operation, he said that the search will be ongoing for the forseeable future.
