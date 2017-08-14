Construction firm Kercon hiring

Construction firm Kercon Construction has announced that it is hiring.

The building, civil engineering and facilities managment form is looking for an excavator driver, a groundworker and a general labourer/lorry driver.

The excavator driver should have experience with a 360 degree excavator, three to five years experience and a C licence. The groundworker should have broadly similar, as well as experience of power-floating floors, as well as shuttering and their own transport.

And the general labourer can expect to coordinate the delivery of equipment and materials to and from the company’s yard and sites.

Anyone interested should send their cv’s to info@Kercon.ie

For more information, see kercon.ie

