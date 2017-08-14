Conor McGregor style gym opening in Kildare

The gym where the infamous Conor McGregor works out in Dublin is opening a branch in Kildare.

Straight Blast Gym – owned by McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh – is opening an affiliate in Toughers Business Park, Naas.

Work has begun on the new gym

The ‘beginner’s’ gym is Ireland's first full time Martial Arts facility.

It caters for all those wishing to train in martial arts from kids as young as 4 to those in their 60’s.

Work has begun on the site, but no official opening date has been given yet.

The gym will open in between Fair Deal Tyres and Kellihers's Electrical.

Keep an eye on SBG Naas on Facebook.