Man dead in fatal crash on N7 Naas Road this morning

A man in his 20s lost his life in a single vehicle road crash which occurred on the N7 Naas Road near Tallaght this morning.

Gardai are investigating the collision which happened at around 6.20am on Saturday morning, August 12 near Junction 2 Kingswood on the N7 outbound from Dublin to Naas.

A male in his 20s was fatally injured when the 4x4 vehicle he was driving and sole occupant of collided with the barrier. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.