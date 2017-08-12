Gardai search Dublin land for missing Naas man Trevor Deely

Gardai are carrying out searches in Dublin in connection with the disappearance of Naas man Trevor Deely 17 years ago.

Mr Deely disappeared on his way home from a work Christmas party in the early hours of December 8, 2000.

Earlier this year, a €100,000 reward was offered for information which would lead to the solution to the Kildare man's disappearance.

New CCTV footage was also released last April which revealed a black-clad figure acting suspiciously, and then carrying out a conversation with Mr Deely, as he arrived at his workplace at Wilton Terrace in the early hours of the morning he vanished. Mr Deely had called into work to pick up an umbrella for a walk home.

Gardai are due to hold a further media briefing this lunchtime into the disappearance of Mr Deely.