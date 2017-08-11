Family of late Tonya McEvoy to attend Leinster Loop start

The family of Tonya McEvoy will be at the start line of the Leinster Loop cycle on Sunday morning.

Tonya died last February 12 in Rathcoffey after she collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction. She was cycling with a group from her club, Orwell Wheelers at the time.

The Leinster Loop, which starts from St. Laurences GAA on Sunday morning, is a popular cycle organised to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research and St. Laurence’s Community Complex and was completed by Ms McEvoy last year.

Event organiser Esther Tallon explained that Tonya met and had her photograph taken with Tour de France winner Stephen Roche and “she was buzzing about the whole thing”.

“And her club was Stephen Roche’s club when he was starting off,” she added. Her family will ‘drop the flag’ on the 130km route.

The late Mick Fogarty.

Meanwhile the family of St. Laurence’s clubman Mick Fogarty will also pay tribute to him at the event.

The long time Laurence's GAA player and member was a local GAA stalwart.

He lived in Kilgowan and served with the Defence Forces in the Curragh as a fitter. He was due to retire on December 4 last. He died last November after a short illness.

He played for Kildare and for St Laurence's GAA and was the current Nurney GAA Senior Team manager. His family will drop the flag on the 90km route.

