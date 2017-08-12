New homes planned for Ballymore Eustace

Plans for eight new houses have been lodged with Kildare County Council for Ballymore Eustace.

Oaker Properties Ltd want permission for a residential development consisting of eight semi-detached two-storey dwellings, with access to the junction to Bishopshill Road.

The developer also wants to remove the existing derelict agricultural structure on the site.

The application was lodged on August 8. Submissions can be made by September 11 and a decision is due on October 10.

The file is being validated by Kildare County at present to ensure all the documentation is in order. This happens with all planning applications.

