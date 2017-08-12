Green light for new Sallins parochial house

Demolition

Niamh O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

Green light for new Sallins parochial house

File photo: Sallins

The go ahead has been given for the demolition of Sallins Parochial House and outbuildings to make way for a new building.

Earlier this week, Fr. Liam Morgan, on behalf of the Sallins Parish, was given permission for the construction of a new 41 sq.m single storey building, comprising boiler room, store and toilets in grounds of Church of Our Lady and the Guardian Angel, which is a protected structure.

 