Kildare Animal Foundation needs volunteer rescuers

Kildare Animal Foundation has put out a call for volunteers to help rescue, transport and rehabilitate injured wild animals.

The Kildare town-based centre needs people to volunteer to transport contained animals and birds to vets, to rehabilitators and to the shelter itself.

Previous experience is useful but not essential as experienced volunteers are available to assist new volunteers with advice and practical, hands on help. “Most of our volunteers work full-time but help out when they are available,” according to Dan Donoher of Kildare Animal Foundation. “Minimising trauma, rehabilitation and returning each patient to its natural environment is our ultimate aim.”

If you think you can help and want to get involved, please text 085 814 1992 or 086 3771209 with your name and the area you are in and KAF will respond to discuss what is involved.