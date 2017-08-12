Nine new houses planned for Rathangan estate

Plans have been lodged for nine new houses at a Rathangan estate.

Thoval Properties Ltd wants to build nine three bedroom dwellings at Temple Mills, consisting of one detached dormer bungalow, and eight semi-detached dormer bungalows as an extension to the previous development with access through the planned new link road.

A decision on the development at Yellowlough Cross, Sheean is due on September 26. Submissions can be made by September 5.