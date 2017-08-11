Full steam ahead for Kildare Rose of Tralee Deirbhle Mulvihill as Festival kicks off next week

Preparations are in full swing for the Kildare rose in the run up to the Rose of Tralee tour.

When I spoke to Kilcock’s Deirbhle Mulvihill today (August 11) she was in the middle of getting pampered in the hairdressers with her mother.

“I’m getting on great, very excited”, said Deirbhle.

She is attending a party in Gregg’s in her hometown of Kilcock tonight to celebrate with family and friends.

This weekend, the Roses are doing a tour of the Lilywhite county. On Sunday and Monday, they will visit the K-Club, Kildare Village, National Stud, Lullymore and the Glenroyal Maynooth.

In addition, the Hospitality Partner - the Glenroyal Hotel will be hosting an official Rose Gala Dinner on Monday August 14, where all Roses will be present. Tickets are available to purchase directly from the hotel reception at €40.00 per person, (or a table of 8 guests for €320.00).

All roads lead to Tralee on Tuesday as the official Festival commences.

The Festival will air on RTÉ on August 21 and 22.