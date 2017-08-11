Over €1m to be provided to buy nine Athy houses for council

Funding of €1.255m has been approved for the acquisition by Kildare County Council of nine homes in Corran Ard Athy, Cllr Ivan Keatley has announced.

“This is another positive boost for housing in Athy. These nine houses have been boarded up and vacant for some time. Confirmation of Government funding to allow Kildare County Council to acquire the properties will mean that they can be tidied up and allocated to deserving families,” he said.

“Together with recent announcements related to the Dominican site and projects by Respond to complete the Gallowshill estate and build new homes at Flinters Place, this announcement continues to provide much needed family homes in Athy.”

He said he will be keeping the pressure on Kildare County Council to ensure that these properties are ready for allocation as soon as possible.

