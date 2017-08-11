Deaths in Kildare - August 11, 2017

Patrick 'Patsy' Bambrick – 31 Clonmullion Retirement Village, Athy

August 10 2017, (Late of Castlemitchell, Athy). Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Friday August 11 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning August 12 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Monasterevin.

Myra Gorey (née Brennan) – Lullymore, Rathangan

August 9 2017, Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving sons Mick and John, daughters Sharon, Josie and Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Eileen, Ann, Toal and Juel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday morning August 11 at 9:15am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Lullymore Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. Donations, if desired, To the Palliative Care Services Kildare. Donations box in church.

Anthony Hipwell – Dunmurry Rise, Kildare Town

Ex 3rd Battalion - August 9 2017. Anthony; sadly missed by his loving son James, granddaughter Kirsten, sisters Theresa and Marian, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday August 11 from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock and on Saturday August 12 from 3 o'clock with prayers at 7:00pm on Saturday evening. Removal on Sunday morning August 13 at 9:15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 10:00am Funeral afterwards to Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Crumlin Children's Hopsital. Donations box in the Church.

Catherine (Phyllis) Murphy (née McLoughlin) – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

August 9 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Catherine loving wife of the late Matthew and sister of the late Thomas McLoughlin; sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Liam, Bridget, Paddy, Mary and Matt, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing at her home on Friday August 11 from 3pm with prayers that evening at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning August 12 at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Kildare. Donations box in the Church.

Aiden (Beany) Pearse – Orchard Park, The Curragh

August 10 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Judy and Pamela, sons-in-law Alan and David, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 6:00pm on Friday August 11 with Rosary at 7:30pm. Removal on Saturday morning August 12 at 10:15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 11:00am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations Box in the Church.