Naas fundraiser for local photographer

A fundraising auction is being held at Naas Rugby Club in aid of the cancer treatment fund for photographer, Adrian Melia.

The auction takes place on August 17, starting at 8pm.

Doors will open at 7.30pm for viewing.

Around thirty lots are up for sale and they will include a collection of Adrian's framed photographs.

Also up for auction are paintings by Alan Redmond, signed sports jerseys, tickets to the Six Nations rugby in 2018.

Entry is €5 per person.

Enquiries about any of the lots or to enter bids in adcance of the auction may be made to friendsofadrianmelia@gmail.com or by phoning David Clinton on 086 2643012.