Talented Kildare kids wanted for the Late Late Toy Show

Has your child ever dreamed of being part of one of the most eagerly awaited shows of the year?

Well, this could be their year!

RTÉ are looking for talented kids across Kildare to perform on the Toy Show in December.

Whether it’s dancing, singing, reading, juggling, whatever their talent may be – they could be a part of one of the most magical shows of the year.

Here’s what you have to do:

Record a short video of yourself doing what you do best. Singing or dancing, making things disappear! Don't forget you can review your favourite toys or books too, and put that video on a DVD or USB key with all your details and send to:

The Late Late Toy Show Auditions, PO Box 170, RTÉ, Dublin 4.

Email submissions cannot be accpeted.