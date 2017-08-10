Kildare Traffic Corp conduct checkpoint on M7 motorway

Kildare Divisional Traffic Corps have reported arresting two people for drink driving on the M7 motorway yesterday (Wednesday, July 9).

Traffic Corp Gardai were involved in a Multi Agency Checkpoint with the RSA and Customs on the M7.

A total of 378 drivers were breath tested, with two arrested For Drunken Driving .

Meanwhile four vehicles were impounded, including three for no Insurance, one for being dangerously defective and overloaded.

A total of 21 FCPN penalty points incidents occurred for issues such as bald tyres/NCT/Learner Permit offences.

And 10 defects were found on HGV's.

“The purpose of these motorway checkpoints is to deny the road network to mobile criminals and to detect offending behaviour and improve safety for all road users,” the Traffic Corp explained in a statement issued earlier today.

Read more: Two cars seized by Naas Traffic Corps

Read more: Gardaí in Kildare seize car in Maynooth

Read more: Motorist traveling 108km per hour in 60km zone in Castledermot