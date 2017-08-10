Summer Bay hunk coming to Kildare

He played the handsome Dr. Nate Cooper in Home and Away, and now he’s on his way to Co. Kildare.

Kyle Pryor will be at the Osprey hotel, Naas on Friday August 25 for a Q&A with Summer Bay fans.

He’ll also be taking photos with fans, getting selfies, and signing autographs.

If you would like to say a ‘G’Day mate’ to Dr. Nate then grab your tickets on ticketstop.ie now!