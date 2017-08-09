Thieves targeting cars parked outside properties in Kildare

Two vehicles have been targeted outside properties in Kildare in recent days.

A car parked outside a house in the Lishandra Manor area of Ardlclough was targeted on August 2 last.

The robbery occured between the hours of 12:45pm and 1am on August 2. A phone and coins were taken.

The second car broken into was parked in the Esmondale area in Naas.

A red sports bag was taken from the car between the hours of 6pm and 8am on August 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Gardaí on (045) 884 300.