Kildare Gardaí advising people selling items online to meet buyers in close to CCTV cameras
Crime
Gardaí are advising people selling items online to meet potential buyers close to CCTV cameras.
On August 5 last, a man selling car alloys was meeting a perspective buyer at Lidl car park on the Dublin road, Kildare.
The man took the alloys to have a look at them and subsequently drove off without paying.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Gardaí on (045) 527 730.
