Small businesses targeted by thieves across Kildare

A number of small businesses across Kildare have been targeted by thieves in recent days.

In Newbridge on August 1 last, Newbridge Glass on Cutlery Road was subject to a robbery.

The employee had stepped away from the counter when a thief targeted the shop.

A black galaxy samsung S7 and charger was taken.

Any witnesses can contact Newbridge Gardaí on 045-431212.

In Naas, on August 3 last, an attempted robbery took place Barrack Gate Veterinary clinic.

The incident took place between the hours of 10pm-8am the following morning.

The individual tried to force a window in, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Gardaí on 045-884300.

On Sunday last, August 6, in Spar on the Clane Road in Celbridge, a male left the shop just after 1pm with an amount of alcohol without paying.

Anyone who may have witnessed this can contact Gardaí on (01) 628 8222.