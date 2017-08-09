Small businesses targeted by thieves across Kildare
Kildare Crime
A number of small businesses across Kildare have been targeted by thieves in recent days.
In Newbridge on August 1 last, Newbridge Glass on Cutlery Road was subject to a robbery.
The employee had stepped away from the counter when a thief targeted the shop.
A black galaxy samsung S7 and charger was taken.
Any witnesses can contact Newbridge Gardaí on 045-431212.
In Naas, on August 3 last, an attempted robbery took place Barrack Gate Veterinary clinic.
The incident took place between the hours of 10pm-8am the following morning.
The individual tried to force a window in, but was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information can contact Naas Gardaí on 045-884300.
On Sunday last, August 6, in Spar on the Clane Road in Celbridge, a male left the shop just after 1pm with an amount of alcohol without paying.
Anyone who may have witnessed this can contact Gardaí on (01) 628 8222.
