13 drink drivers arrested in Kildare over bank holiday weekend

It was a busy bank holiday weekend for Gardaí in Kildare, as 13 people were arrested for drink driving and 30 vehicles seized from motorists.

One motorist was found to be under the limit.

12 others were detected over the limit and are facing disqualification from driving for up to 4 years.

30 vehicles were seized for offences ranging from dangerous defects, no insurance, no tax. Motorists were issued with an on the spot fine, or court date.

Gardaí say various speeding offenders also caught.

A spokesperson added: “Thankfully no traffic fatalities in the county on the busiest weekend of the year, traffic-wise. Take care and reduce your speed. Never EVER drink and drive.”