Two new bus services for Athy started yesterday

Two new highly anticipated bus services started in Athy yesterday, Tuesday, August 8.

The move follows an announcement to that effect by the National Road Authority back in early July.

It followed a meeting attended by Cllr Mark Wall in the NTA headquarters in Dublin to discuss the problems commuters were having accessing Dublin and routes along the way since the removal of a number of commercial services, in particular the JJ Kavanagh 717 service which got into Dublin at 10.40am.

As of yesterday there are now six services to Dublin, departing Athy at 2.55am, 6.25am, 6.45am (Monday to Friday), 9am (Monday to Friday), 11.15am and 7.45pm.

The 2.55am service goes to Dublin Airport, while all the rest go to Eden Quay.

The 6.45am service changes to the 126 bus at Naas Post Office and the 9am service changes to the 130 bus at Kilcullen.

Buses to Athy from Dublin will depart Georges Quay (Opposite the Custom House) at 6.50am, 4pm, 6pm and 10.33pm (Monday to Friday only).

