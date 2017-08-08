Pet owners invited to 'Show and Tell' event at Kildare Maxi stores this weekend

There are a feast of activities taking place at Kildare Maxi Zoo stores for the month of August.

This weekend (August 11-13), Newbridge, Maynooth and Naas, are hosting a ‘Show and Tell’ event for kids.

Bring your pet and tell Maxi Zoo staff why your pet is the best! Fill them in on a funny story for a chance to win prizes on the day.

The event takes place from 2-4pm.