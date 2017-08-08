Newbridge pub hosts meals on wheels and daycare centre fundraiser

A Newbridge pub has an action packed Midsummer Barbeque planned for tomorrow night in aid of two local worthy causes.

McDonnell’s pub is hosting the event from 7.30pm with a stellar line up of talented musicians and singers on the bill, including Johnny Peters, Derek McNamara, Paddy and Derek Dunne, Kevin Berns and guests.

There will be a raffle on the night with lots of prizes to be won.

All welcome.