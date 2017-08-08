New Parfois store creates eight new jobs in Newbridge

Portuguese fashion and accessories brand ‘Parfois’ opened its doors in Newbridge on July 28 last.

The store, based on the second floor of the Whitewater Shopping Centre (in between Zara and JD Sports) has created eight new jobs.

Store manager Agnieszka Powalisz says: “It’s such an exciting time for the brand and for the stylish ladies of Kildare. From bags to earrings, scarves to shoes there is something to suit all styles and the price point is great.”

Check out some of the style below: