This is the best spot for a night away in Kildare as voted by you!
The Osprey, Naas. (Photo: www.ospreyhotel.ie)
For our readers poll last week, we asked you where the best place to stay for a night away in Kildare was.
13 spots were nominated in the comments section on our Facebook page.
The winner ran away with the top spot.
In first place with 46% of the vote was the Osprey Hotel, Naas!
In second place, with 30% of the vote was the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge.
And the bronze spot went to Carton House Hotel, Maynooth with 6% of the vote.
Thanks to everyone for the votes!
