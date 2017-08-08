Sallins road works start this morning

Kildare County Council will be carrying out footpath improvement works on Main Street, Sallins and on the Kerdiffstown Road, Sallins.

Works are expected to commence today, Tuesday, August 8, and will take about two weeks to complete. Working hours each day will be between 8am and 6pm.

Traffic and pedestrian management measures will be in place for the duration of the works and access to premises will be maintained.