Young man dies in Portarlington crash in early hours of this morning

A young man died in a fatal car crash at Kilmullen, Portarlington, in the early hours of this morning, Monday, August 7.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 3.50am.

A 22-year old male driver was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai are asking witnesses to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.