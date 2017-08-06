Sallins residents want action taken on derelict site

Residents of Sallins want to clean up a piece of land on the outskirts of the town.

Fergus Carpenter, chairperson of Sallins Community Council, has described the site as an eyesore and says a building company, which has responsibility, has been contacted.

He said SCC is seeking permission from the company to clean up part of site nearest the road. The site is located at Clane Road, opposite St. Brigid's Terrace.

“This would involve minimal effort on the part of the company (but) we have not received a reply,” he said. Now residents are being asked to support the campaign to clean up what is a small piece of land. The Leader sought a comment from the company but nobody was immediately available because of the annual builders holiday.